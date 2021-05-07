CIBC Increases Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $18.50

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.86. 9,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after buying an additional 453,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Primo Water by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.