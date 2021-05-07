CIBC Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $106.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

Toromont Industries stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

