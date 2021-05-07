CIBC Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$87.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.51. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.12 and a 12-month high of C$80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

