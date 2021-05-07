CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.94.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$51.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.37. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

