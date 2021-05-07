Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.55. 535,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,987,826. The firm has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

