Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.66

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 4223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $613.13 million, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 95,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

