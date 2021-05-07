Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires 310 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for 1.9% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

BA traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.96. 199,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,458,878. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.93. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.