Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $331,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

