Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases 45,000 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of UVXY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.29. 3,272,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,824,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $51.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

