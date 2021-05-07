Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $813.14 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $813.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $788.40 million and the highest is $856.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 382,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit