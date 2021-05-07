Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $813.14 Million

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $813.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $788.40 million and the highest is $856.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 382,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.