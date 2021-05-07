Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.
Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $94.39. 18,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,196. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
