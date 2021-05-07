Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $94.39. 18,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,196. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

