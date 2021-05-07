Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.39. 18,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

