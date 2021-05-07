CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,447. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $653.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.