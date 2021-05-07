CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $18.23

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $19.49. CleanSpark shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 7,820 shares.
CLSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $635.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.