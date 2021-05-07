CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $18.23

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $19.49. CleanSpark shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 7,820 shares.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $635.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

