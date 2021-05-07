Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 4,904,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,250,798. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $592.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

