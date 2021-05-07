Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.51. 1,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,981. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

