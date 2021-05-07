Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.27 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $78.89 on Friday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

