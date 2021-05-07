Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Patricia Verduin Sells 46,566 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Verduin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. 2,263,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

