Colliers Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

OMCL stock opened at $139.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.