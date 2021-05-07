Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. 250,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,772. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

