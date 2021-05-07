Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. 250,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,772. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit