Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 170,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

