Comerica Bank Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,946 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,240 shares of company stock worth $17,881,417 in the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALTR stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.