Comerica Bank Sells 2,310 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.59% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

