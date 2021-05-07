Comerica Bank Sells 46,839 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.62 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

