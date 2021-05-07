Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells $298,440.00 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

