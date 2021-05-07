Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $79.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Comerica stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.48. 6,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $78.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

