Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CUF.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

CUF.UN stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.34.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

