Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CUF.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

CUF.UN stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.34.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

