Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 623,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,827. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

