Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

