Comparing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 6 0 2.67 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus target price of $87.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.67 $473.17 million $0.97 70.40 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63%

Risk and Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.