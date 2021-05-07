Comparing The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TIM alerts:

This table compares TIM and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.33 $917.85 million $1.03 11.27 The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.07 $106.00 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TIM and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TIM and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.