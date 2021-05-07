Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,720 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,289.69 ($16.85).

CPG traded up GBX 46.88 ($0.61) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,620.38 ($21.17). The company had a trading volume of 2,883,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,481. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,422.26. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market cap of £28.91 billion and a PE ratio of 199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

