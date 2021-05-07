Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,720 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,289.69 ($16.85).

CPG traded up GBX 46.88 ($0.61) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,620.38 ($21.17). The company had a trading volume of 2,883,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,481. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,422.26. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market cap of £28.91 billion and a PE ratio of 199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit