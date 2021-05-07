Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 161,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,531. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

