Conceal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $235,215.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 46% against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $235,215.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,046.27 or 0.99974112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050227 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00727778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $724.04 or 0.01247020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.00352104 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00197620 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,881,774 coins and its circulating supply is 10,559,026 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

