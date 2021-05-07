Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

AMZN stock opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.