Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CNDT opened at $7.31 on Friday. Conduent has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

