Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $568.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.25), with a volume of 25509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £909.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 525.70.

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

