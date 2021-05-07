CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Daniel S. Jonas Sells 19,876 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,563.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 703.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 568,055 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONMED by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CONMED by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

