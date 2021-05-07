Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 4.3%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $16.10. 851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTB. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

