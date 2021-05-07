Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,488.07. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,446.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,302.56. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $978.76 and a twelve month high of $1,619.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

