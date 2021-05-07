Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 111,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

