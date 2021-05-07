CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.420-5.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In related news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

