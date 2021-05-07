Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,298 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.31. 333,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average of $314.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $345.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

