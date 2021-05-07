Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.30 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 56,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,289,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Get Corteva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Corteva by 8.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.