Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$6.03. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 438,592 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CJR.B shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

