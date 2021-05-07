CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $116,350.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

