Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $385.72. 29,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

