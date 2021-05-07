Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,922.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $30.06 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Covetrus by 13.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Covetrus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 37.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

