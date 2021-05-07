Cowen Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last three months.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.