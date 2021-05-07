Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

